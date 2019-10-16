Police investigating ‘apparent homicide’ after daylight stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in Hyannis after one person was found stabbed in the street in broad daylight on Wednesday, according to the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 352 Yarmouth Rd. around 1:15 p.m. found one person on the ground suffering from a stab wound, Barnstable police said.

Two males were reportedly brawling in the street moments before the stabbing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

There was no immediate word on arrests.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Barnstable police with the investigation.

Breaking: State Police investigating an apparent homicide on Yarmouth Rd in Hyannis, not far from the airport and the Yarmouth line. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2019

