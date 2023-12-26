LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday into the death of a person found unresponsive in a home in Lawrence, officials said.

The Essex District Attorney’s office in a statement said Lawrence police were first called to a basement apartment on Salem Street around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for a well-being check.

The DA’s office said responding officers soon found the unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though an investigation involving state and local police was ongoing Tuesday afternoon, the DA’s office said investigators “do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.”

No further information was available as of around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

