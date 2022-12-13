STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an “apparent homicide” in the area of 743 Park Street in Stoughton.

Massachusetts State Police and Stoughton Police said a single female victim was found in an outbuilding at that property.

Officials said the investigation is in the very preliminary stages and additional information is expected to be available later in the day.

