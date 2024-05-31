ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Thursday in Acton, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Acton police responded to a call for an apparent abduction of a 16-year-old girl by her stepfather, Juliano Santana, 49, the DA’s office said. Police contacted Santana’s probation officer, who was able to find him using a GPS monitoring device that had been placed on him due to a pending case, according to the office.

Acton police went to a parking lot on Great Road, which was outside the 16-year-old girl’s home, the DA said. There, officers found Santana and his stepdaughter dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Santana’s car, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators determined that Santana abducted his stepdaughter as she was walking on Great Road after school before shooting her and then himself, the DA said.

In 2021, Santana’s stepdaughter reported that he had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the DA. Santa was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated rape of a child, the office said. The trial sate was scheduled for July 29 of this year.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

