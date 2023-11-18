REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Rehoboth on Saturday, officials said.

Officers conducted a well-being check on Summer Street around 11 a.m. after getting a 911 call from a relative of Barbara Cruz, 77, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, when she heard shouting and then the phone disconnected, according to a statement issued by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived they found two deceased gunshot victims and an uninjured 84-year-old woman.

A preliminary investigation suggests Omar Bradley, 72, who had been living at the home with the 84-year-old woman, shot and killed the 84-year-old woman’s sister and then himself, according to the release. The deceased sister has been identified as Cruz.

