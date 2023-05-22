WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen gathered in Waltham early Monday morning amid an active police investigation into an apparent shooting.

The investigation is unfolding on Lyman Street, which was partially blocked off with crime scene tap for much of the morning. When investigators left the area, a vehicle could be seen nearby with a bullet hole marked off on a passenger door and a smashed rear window.

A neighbor who lives in the area said she heard a series of gunshots overnight.

No additional information was immediately available.

