SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into the apparent vandalism of a shack at a beach in Sharon.

The Guard Shack at the Memorial Beach boat launch appeared to have been vandalized sometime over the past week, according to police.

Damage to the shack included a broken window and screens.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1587.

