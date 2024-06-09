BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Boston on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed carjacking at the intersection of New England and Talbot avenues around 8 p.m. learned a suspect had stolen a vehicle and then fled toward Blue Hill Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered in the area of 35 Glenway St., according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

