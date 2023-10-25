ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for three people in connection with an armed robbery at a smoke shop in South Attleboro Tuesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., police responded to Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop at 1077 Washington Street. Attleboro olice said one individual demanded money from the clerk, and another stood at the door, both armed with handguns.

The individuals, wearing masks and dark clothes, fled from the store with cash from the cash drawer, where a third individual was waiting in a white Kia Optima sedan. The car went westbound toward Cumberland, Rhode Island.

The robbery is connected to two similar robberies in Central Falls and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Attleboro police said the investigation is ongoing.

