BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday night after an armed robbery in the South End that was caught on camera.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the Richdale Food Shops on Dartmouth Street after receiving an initial call around 10 p.m.

Surveillance video later shared with 7NEWS showed the incident unfold, with a man in a black jacket with a fur-lined hood entering and going toward a refrigerator.

The man appears to wait until another customer leaves. When he stepped up to pay, employees said, the robber pretended to buy a bottle of water.

When the cashier opened the register to make change, though, he said the man flashed a gun hidden in his coat.

The cashier is seen in video jumping back with his hands up. The robber, in turn, is seen reaching over the counter and taking cash.

Boston police said the robber stole about $3,000 from the register.

While surveillance cameras captured this incident, they did not catch the robber’s face, which was covered by a mask.

Boston police said there had been no arrests in this case as of Friday, adding that their investigation was ongoing.

