DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who robbed someone at gunpoint and struck them in the head with a blunt object in Dracut on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Pleasant Street around 6 p.m. determined the victim had just left a nearby business after closing for the day when two men wearing all black clothing and face coverings approached him, according to police.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and they robbed the victim of personal items and fled in a silver Ford Explorer SUV toward Lowell.

On Saturday, Dracut police executed a search warrant on Maple Street and found the Explorer, which was towed.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

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