BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a group of people in connection with an armed robbery in Roxbury earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Dewey Street near 7:40 a.m. on Monday.

Boston police said seven people assaulted a victim and stole her purse, which included credit cards, money, house keys, and two cell phones. Police said the alleged assailants used a knife in the incident and said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described one suspect as a light-skinned female with a gray/black wig, wearing all black clothing. Another suspect is a Black male with dreadlocks, standing about 5’6”, and wearing a Celtics hoodie.

In addition to their descriptions, police shared photos of several people in connection with their investigation and asked anyone who recognized the individuals to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

People can also contact police anonymously through the Boston Police Department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

