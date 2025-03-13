BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to reports of an assault and battery at the YMCA in Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

Brighton police say two juvenile victims, 15 and 16, reported they were assaulted by a 21-year-old male suspect after an argument during a basketball game.

Officials said the two victims were treated on scene by EMS and the suspect fled on foot.

At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The YMCA of Greater Boston released a statement, saying, “Earlier today, the YMCA of Greater Boston was made aware of an altercation that took place between an adult and two teens during open gym time at our Oak Square YMCA location. The incident occurred in a public setting and did not involve any other inappropriate misconduct. The safety and well-being of our members and the community remain our top priority. We are currently working closely with the Boston Police Department to address the situation and ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to resolve this matter.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)