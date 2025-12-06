BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an assault in the Theater District early Saturday morning that left a man hospitalized.

Officers who found a man suffering from a head wound at the intersection of Tremont and Stuart streets reviewed surveillance video that showed him being attacked by another person, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

