BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an assault in the Theater District early Saturday morning that left a man hospitalized.

Officers who found a man suffering from a head wound at the intersection of Tremont and Stuart streets reviewed surveillance video that showed him being attacked by another person, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

