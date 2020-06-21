Police investigating assault in Manchester, NH that left 1 hospitalized

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a person was assaulted early Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers locating a person assaulted in the area of Central and Elm streets just before 8 a.m. had the victim taken to the hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said.

An investigation determined that the incident involved a first-degree assault in the area of Veteran’s Park along Elm Street, according to police.

Officers closed off the area, which was reopened around noon, police said.

Authorities said they believe the assault was not a random act of violence.

