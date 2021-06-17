Law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman found at a residence in Standish on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home as part of an assault investigation and found Amanda Brown dead on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

No arrests have been made, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to try to determine the cause of Brown’s death.

Police shut down access to the road on Wednesday and said there was no danger to the public.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South and the Cumberland County and York County sheriff’s offices are participating in the investigation and the Attorney General’s Office has been notified, the newspaper reported.

