WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the attempted break-in at a home in Wellesley reportedly owned by Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Wellesley police confirmed they responded to a report of a break-in on Sunday night; the Boston Globe reported the break in was Brown’s mother’s house and that she and Brown’s nephew were home at the time.

Officials told 7News a window was broken. It did not appear that anything was disturbed inside and nothing appeared to be taken.

Brown was excused from practice Tuesday but was back Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident and NBA security has reportedly gotten involved.

Several professional athletes have dealt with break-ins recently, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Last month, leagues including the NBA sent out a warning to teams about an FBI briefing that connected many burglaries of athletes to transnational South American theft groups that appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.

