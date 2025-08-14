LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Lancaster police are currently investigating an attempted carjacking that took place early Thursday morning.

Police say just before 1 a.m., they received a report of an attempted carjacking and armed robbery on Seven Bridge Road near the Bolton town line.

Police say an investigation determined that an Uber driver and a passenger stopped to move a downed tree out of the roadway. While doing so, two men came from the tree line, one from each side of the road.

Police say one suspect was armed with a gun and the other got into the car.

The unarmed suspect got into the driver’s seat, and the armed suspect got in the back, officials say.

The armed suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at the passenger, demanded her phone, and told her to get out of the car.

Police say the Uber driver then confronted the suspect in the driver’s seat and forcibly removed him from the car. The driver then picked up his original passenger and fled safely in the opposite direction. They then contacted local police.

