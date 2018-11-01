Police investigating attempted jewelry heist at Buzzards Bay store

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Buzzards Bay are looking for the crook behind an attempted jewelry heist there.

The suspect can be seen on video slamming a hatchet up against a window but did not break it.

Officers say that man even stuck around to try and rob the store in the morning, and they think the crime may be connected to others in the area.

The man armed with the hatchet tried breaking into NASR Jewelers, the third break-in in the area in just one week.

“For someone to want to come and vandalize somebody else’s belongings, it’s not right,” said store owner Joseph Hajnasr.

The hatchet bounces right off the hurricane-impact windows. Then you see the man jump the railing, pick up the hatchet, and smash the door again.

The owners say the bold crook stuck around for 45 minutes early Thursday morning, trying to break into the store, which is right on Main Street.

“I am very surprised they were able to and they had the guts to do it, especially on the main road here,” Hajnasr said.

Even though he was not able to get in, the crook did shatter the door and window.

When he was not able to get in through the main door, he made his way around to another door. The video shows the man in a red sweatshirt peaking inside, then driving away in a car.

“You feel pretty lucky to know that they threw an ax and tried twice,” said owner Heather Hajnasr.

Wareham police are also investigating two break-ins less than three miles away.

Investigators say someone broke into a store last Wednesday, stealing jewelry and smashing the display cases.

Then, three days ago, another store was hit. The owners of NASR think they are all connected.

“For somebody to have the need to go to three Jewelry stores all in the same area is pretty desperate,” Hajnasr said.

