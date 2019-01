AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday night in Amesbury.

The incident occurred on Riverwalk Trail, police say.

The suspect is described as a male, dressed in dark clothing, with his face covered.

The investigation is ongoing.

