WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Worcester.

The incident happened Thursday at the Bank of America on Lincoln Street.

Police said a woman had parked her car to use the ATM and when she returned, the suspect was in the backseat.

He reportedly said he had a gun and demanded her money.

The victim screamed and the suspect took off, police said.

