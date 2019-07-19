Police investigating attempted sexual assault inside building at Northeastern University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred inside an academic building at on the Northeastern University campus on Thursday, officials said.

The incident involved a student and an unidentified suspect, according to the Northeastern University Police Department.

Police say the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or black man with a beard, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The suspect was said to be last seen leaving the campus on an outbound Orange Line train.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the university’s police department.

