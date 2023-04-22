AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man died early Saturday morning after a collision in Avon between his car and a tractor-trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Richard Maurice, 30, rear-ended the Freightliner heading southbound on Route 24 around 2:30 a.m. His car went into the median where it caught fire, while the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail to the right.

Maurice was pulled from the car before it was ablaze and was transported to the hospital after first responders performed “attempted life-saving measures,” officials said. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The 44-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, of New Bedford, was transported to Good Samaritan with minor injuries.

All lanes of Route 24 southbound were closed for around three hours following the crash, which is still under investigation.

