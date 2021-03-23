Police investigating bags of dead farm animals dumped in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after bags containing 21 dead farm animals were dumped by the side of the road in Brimfield, officials said.

Between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, three double-bagged trash bags containing dead animals were dumped on Monson Road, police said.

The bags contained two adult chickens, a guinea hen, eight baby chickens, three roosters, five pigeons, and two young goats, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-245-7222.

