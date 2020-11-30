Police investigating bank robbery in Dracut

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Dracut Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a bank robbery at Santander Bank on Lakeview Avenue at 10:45 p.m. were told a man passed a note to a bank employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash to a light blue or silver Hyundai SUV in the area of Myron and Alder streets.

The suspect was described as a 5 foot 9 inch tall white man with a slim build in his early 30s wearing a flat-brimmed baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, clear surgical gloves and khaki pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.

