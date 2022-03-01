HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Hudson, New Hampshire last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an alarm at the St. Mary’s Bank shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 were told the bank had been robbed. The suspect was described as a five-foot ten-inch man weighing 210 pounds, wearing a royal blue winter hat, dark glasses, dark-colored hooded pullover sweatshirt, black gloves and jeans with a tear in the right knee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-886-6011.

