TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Tewksbury Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Salem Five Bank on Main Street at 1:30 p.m. were told a man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The man fled the scene on foot toward March Street and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 40-year-old man wearing a grey baseball cap, a surgical-style mask and a black jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.

