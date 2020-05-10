Police investigating body found in West Roxbury swamp

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a body found in the Stony Brook Reservation Saturday evening, officials said Sunday.

Troopers and officers responding to reports of a body discovered in a swampy wooded area near the Enneking Parkway at 8:30 p.m. were told a passerby had discovered the body, officials said. The body is believed to be an adult female.

The Chief Medical Examiner is investigating and the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. No other information was immediately released.

