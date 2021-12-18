BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bolton on Friday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash and a vehicle on fire in the area of Wattaquadock Hill Road around 4:45 p.m. found a motorcycle and a sedan engulfed in flames.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bolton police.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wattaquadock Road between Old Bay and Berlin roads was closed for approximately 4 hours while officers investigated the crash scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)