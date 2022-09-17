NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property.

A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered.

The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told to evacuate the building

“When people see something they deem suspicious [they should] never take chances,” Norwell Police Chief Edward Lee said. “Always call law enforcement.”

Norwell police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

