Police investigating bomb threat at Newton-Wellesley Hospital

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a false bomb threat that was called into Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

Fire and police officials responded to the Washington Street hospital about 7:45 a.m. after a caller made a bomb threat to a staffer manning the switchboard.

Hospital workers were notified of the threat by email, and a state police bomb squad with K-9 units cleared the building floor-by-floor and determined it was safe.

The building was not evacuated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Newton police.

