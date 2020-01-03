Police investigating Boston crash that sent pole onto pedestrian

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a delivery truck crash in Hyde Park on Friday that sent a pole toppling onto a pedestrian.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Fairmount Avenue about 3:15 p.m. found the female pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and assisted with transporting her to a nearby hospital, according to Boston police.

A man who was working nearby said the victim was conscious at the scene.

“I don’t think she was super destroyed or anything,” he said. “She wasn’t crying, she wasn’t making any noise.”

The force of the crash left the pole severed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

