Police investigating Boston pedestrian crash that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rutherford Avenue around 11 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The North Washington Street Bridge as well as Chelsea Street at Warren Street have been closed.

Traffic on Rutherford Avenue inbound is also being diverted at Austin Street.

No additional information was immediately released.

Traffic Advisory: BPD is on scene at a pedestrian struck in City Square, Charlestown. Traffic will be impacted. N. Washington Street Bridge will be closed, Rutherford Avenue inbound is diverted at Austin Street, Chelsea Street will be closed at Warren Street — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 5, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)