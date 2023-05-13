BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston overnight that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street around 11:30 p.m. assisted state troopers with a shooting victim who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox