BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston overnight that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street around 11:30 p.m. assisted state troopers with a shooting victim who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

