BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Baird Street around 8 p.m. and upon their arrival, found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim was airlifted to a local hospital with what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

A number of shell casings were seen scattered across the street. A nearby car appeared to have a bullet hole in the rear windshield.

No further details have been released.

