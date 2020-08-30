Police investigating Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and taken to the hospital overnight in Boston, officials said.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in the area of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue following the shooting.

Boston EMS transferred a second person to the hospital but did not say why.

No additional information was immediately released.

