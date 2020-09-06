Police investigating Boston shootings that left 2 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two males were shot early on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Greenfield Street just after 1:30 a.m. in Mattapan found a victim who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a second shooting on Dudley Street just before 2 a.m. in Dorchester found a male victim who was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)