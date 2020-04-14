CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers are investigating reports of a brazen daylight stabbing in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Franklin and Sidney streets at 5:15 p.m. and found a man in his 20s suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives looking to to speak to any witnesses for further information to identify suspects. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

No further information has been released.

Units are on-scene and currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Sidney Street. The victim is a male in his 20s. Further information will be provided as it becomes available. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/ZaT6ICkNYY — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 14, 2020

