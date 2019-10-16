Police investigating brazen daylight stabbing that left 1 dead in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in Hyannis after one person was found stabbed to death in the street in broad daylight on Wednesday, according to the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 352 Yarmouth Rd. around 1:15 p.m. found one person on the ground suffering from a stab wound, Barnstable police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two men were reportedly brawling near an autobody shop moments before the stabbing.

“There was an argument at the auto shop and then five minutes later, there was a guy laying in the street,” a witness told 7NEWS.

It’s not clear if police have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

A black car was seen being towed away from the scene.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Barnstable police with the investigation.

