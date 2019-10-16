Police investigating brazen daylight stabbing that left 1 dead on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in Hyannis after one person was found stabbed to death in the street in broad daylight on Wednesday, according to the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 352 Yarmouth Rd. around 1:15 p.m. found one person on the ground suffering from a stab wound, Barnstable police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two men were reportedly brawling in the street moments before the stabbing.

“I saw an argument and then I saw a guy laying in the street,” a witness told 7NEWS.

It’s not clear if police have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Barnstable police with the investigation.

Breaking: State Police investigating an apparent homicide on Yarmouth Rd in Hyannis, not far from the airport and the Yarmouth line. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 16, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)