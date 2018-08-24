Police investigating break-in at Dorchester electronics store

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a brazen break-in at a Dorchester electronics store late Thursday night.

Store owner William Sanchez says he may need to increase security after his business has now been robbed three times.

“It’s getting me mad,” he said. “It’s hard to make money.”

Sanchez said the break-in happened around midnight and that thieves used a brick to smash through the front door. Once inside, the stole from several display cases, taking belts and other items.

“Whatever happens on Bowdoin Street, it’s not surprising anymore,” said Nina Boczenowski, who works across the street at Mythos Pizza. “It’s ridiculous. We have little kids running around here, (and) it’s not even safe for them to grow up anymore. The streets are not safe.”

As for Sanchez, he says he previously added cameras for extra security, but says he will be making more changes.

