Police investigating break-in at Hingham home

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a break-in at a house in Hingham Tuesday, officials say.

Officers responding to a home in the area of Gardner Street about 2:30 p.m. say the resident noticed the back door had been kicked in and went to a neighbor’s home to call police and family members, according to Hingham police.

Police searched the house and verified the suspect(s) were no longer in the home.

Police say the suspect(s) entered the porch at the rear of the house and then forced open the door into the home.

Several rooms were ransacked and a number of items were stolen including electronic devices, jewelry, and cash, police say.

The suspect(s) used a vehicle which appears to have been parked in the middle of the driveway.

The incident remains under investigation.

