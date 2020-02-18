Police investigating break-in at luxury car dealership in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a break-in at a luxury car dealership in Wayland.

Officers responding to Herb Chambers Lamborghini before 4 a.m. found a broken window and learned that one vehicle may have been stolen, according to police.

Authorities added that two people have been detained.

No additional information has been released.

