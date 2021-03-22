Police investigating break-in at Newton home while resident slept

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are investigating yet another break-in while residents were at home and asleep, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in at 3 a.m. were told a woman woke up a few minutes earlier when she heard noises from outside her bedroom, and when she got up she saw a man standing in the bedroom, police said. The man put on a ski mask before saying something the woman did not understand and then fleeing out the back of the home.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall 200-pound white man approximately 40 years old with grey-red eyebrows. He was allegedly wearing a black ski mask, a dark jacket with orange shoulders and an orange back, black gloves, tan pants and grey boots.

Police have been investigating a series of break-ins in Newton over the past few weeks, many in the Newton Highlands and Waban area. Police are asking anyone with information to call 617-796-2100.

