RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a Randolph Apartment building on Avalon Drive Wednesday afternoon for reports of a break-in.

Responding officers quickly sealed off the area with crime scene tape. Officials alerted surrounding communities that the person they’re looking for may be in a White SUV that sped away, nearly striking several cruisers.

“I ran all the way from work to [after hearing] my child cry on the phone like that,” said one mother in the apartment complex. “It’s so hurtful right now.”

“It doesn’t make sense why anybody would do something like this,” said an apartment resident. “This is terrible.”

Randolph police are being assisted by Massachusetts State Police detectives.

