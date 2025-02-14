REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after surveillance video showed two men stealing bags of valuables and a 100-pound safe from a business in Revere.

The crime took place just after midnight on Sunday at the Suburban Collision Autobody Shop.

Business owner Julio Santiago says he was stunned to see the video.

“It feels like I’m walking around and people are watching,” said Santiago.

The video shows a white truck pulling up the store and the men jump out. They then walk down an alley and go up the stairs, headed straight for the back door.

Within two minutes they were back out with the safe.

“It’s crazy because they went fight for it, the way they did it, they knew exactly where it was,” said Santiago.

Santiago says they got away with roughly $15,000 in cash and valuables, including jewelry from his late father.

Santiago says that despite efforts to clear away evidence, the men’s footsteps still in the snow are a stark reminder of what happened while he was on vacation.

“This year has been a real good start,” said Santiago. “Lot of business and this just really messed me up. It was a big hit, you don’t plan on that.”

