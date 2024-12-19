WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a break-in at a home in Wellesley that sources say belongs to Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mother.

Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the home Sunday night, where a window was broken. It did not appear that anything was disturbed inside and nothing appeared to be taken, police said.

No injuries were reported. Brown was in Washington, D.C. with his team at the time.

He was excused from practice Tuesday but was back Wednesday.

“The safety of Celtics players, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” the team said in a statement. “We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities.”

Police are investigating the incident and NBA security has reportedly gotten involved.

Several professional athletes have dealt with break-ins recently, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Last month, leagues including the NBA sent out a warning to teams about an FBI briefing that connected many burglaries of athletes to transnational South American theft groups that appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.

Sources say detectives are trying to track down surveillance video from cameras in the Wellesley neighborhood.

