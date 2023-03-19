NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are turning to the public for help as they investigate two break-ins this month at a local pizza shop.

The first break-in at L’Oven Pizza on Beacon Street occurred around 3:30 a.m. on March 10. The second occurred Sunday around 12:41 a.m., according to Newton police.

Entry was made after the suspects smashed a window on the front door and multiple bottles of liquor were stolen.

Investigators say they believed the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call Newton police at 617-796-2104 or the anonymous tip line at 617-796-2121.

NPD is currently investigating two past B&E’s of Stone L’Oven Pizza located at 1649 Beacon St.

