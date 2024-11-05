BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Brighton that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred on the corner on Commonwealth Avenue and Warren Street near St. Elizabeth Medical Center Monday night.

Police have not said how seriously the person was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

