BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting on Tremont Street just after 1:30 a.m.

One person died as a result of the shooting and another person was injured, according to Brockton police.

Officers taped off the crime scene and could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

No additional information was immediately available.

